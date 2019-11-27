A pair of assault charges against Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson has been withdrawn.

In March, police charged Wilson with two counts of assault following complaints from a woman married to Wilson’s late father and the woman’s son. Wilson turned herself over to police in Prince Albert. Following the charges the Saskatchewan-Rivers MLA stepped down from her position as provincial secretary.

Prosecutors in the case referred the matter to Alternative Measures Mediation. Wilson’s lawyer, Mark Brayford, said mediation is a useful process for conflict resolution for people who know each other such as family members.

An independent agency was then assigned to meet with the participants and develop a confidential plan, which, if completed, would result in the charges being withdrawn.

Brayford on Wednesday said the two assault charges against Wilson were withdrawn, calling the mediation “successful.”

Wilson was first elected as MLA for Saskatchewan-Rivers in 2007 and won re-election in 2011 and 2016.