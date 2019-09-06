

The assault case for a Saskatchewan MLA is heading to mediation rather than criminal court.

Nadine Wilson, MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, faces a charge of assault following an incident last March. According to Saskatoon police, its investigation led to two assault charges after Wilson turned herself in to police in July. The complaints came from a woman who was married to Wilson’s late father and the woman’s son.

Wilson stepped down from her role as provincial secretary in July. Wilson’s lawyer Mark Brayford said the case doesn’t warrant a criminal trial adding if the mediation is successful; the assault charge will be withdrawn.

Wilson’s next court appearance is Oct. 7 and Brayford said the hope is to have the mediation settled by then.

Wilson was first elected in 2007, and was re-elected in 2011 and 2016