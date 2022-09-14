Assault at North Battleford high school prompts police response

A reported assault at a North Battleford high school prompted a police response.

Battleford RCMP was dispatched to North Battleford Comprehensive High School following the alleged assault.

One person was reported to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said in a news release issued early Wednesday afternoon.

"There is an increased police presence in the area of the school, which has enacted its Safe Plan," RCMP said.

"If an increased risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public."

RCMP said it would share more information when possible.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.