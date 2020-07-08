PRINCE ALBERT -- Health officials in Prince Albert are on alert following a handful of new cases of COVID-19.

Two new cases of the virus were reported in the city yesterday, bringing the total over recent days to six.

The new cluster of cases come after the area went 28 days without a new case.

Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says people in the Prince Albert area or those who are visiting and experiencing even mild symptoms should get tested.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has not declared an outbreak but staff are doing contact tracing and is reminding people to maintain physical distance and wash their hands.