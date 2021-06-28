SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon as activated its heat response strategy due to high temperatures and humidity expected this week.

Under the strategy, several community partners are helping those experiencing homelessness by offering cool-down locations and distributing water.

Residents can help those most vulnerable to this extreme and prolonged heat by sharing the list of cool down locations, checking on family, friends and neighbours and by alerting emergency services if you see someone in distress due to the extreme heat,” the city said in a news release.

Those who work outdoors are encouraged to drink extra water, increase breaks out of the sun and modify work duties to prevent heat illness.

The city also says that while the river may be a tempting option to cool down on hot days, it is unpredictable and swimming in the river is prohibited.

In addition, pet owners should ensure their pets have plenty of fresh water, monitoring them for signs of heat stress such as rapid panting, never leave them in parked cars, and help them cool down with a wading pool or damp towel.