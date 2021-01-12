SASKATOON -- While walking tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, more people than ever enjoyed the lights at the BHP Enchanted Forest this season by vehicle.

The annual Christmas light display just wrapped up its 22nd edition on Jan. 9 and 91,995 visitors took the 2.5-kilometre journey through the Enchanted Forest, according to organizers.

The event helps raise money for the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation.

The display, which opened on Nov. 20, featured a new addition to longstanding features such as the 12 Days of Christmas and Noah's Ark-themed displays — the Tunnel of Lights Tribute, intended to honour essential services during the pandemic.

The new light display was sponsored by Saskatchewan Blue Cross, which normally lends its name to the walking tours.

The previous attendance record was set over the 2018-2019 season, with 80,520 visitors.