SASKATOON -- A suspicious substance discovered Wednesday morning at a Saskatoon Canada Post processing facility was actually artificial sweetener, the fire department says.

Around 11:22 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department and Emergency Management Organization were alerted by the Saskatoon Police Service to a suspicious substance found in a mail processing facility at 115 Avenue H South, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

Two employees of the facility who had come into contact with the substance were placed into isolation and the facility was evacuated and secured.

The department's hazmat trailer could be seen outside the Canada Post facility. There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Hazmat crews performed tests of the substance and confirmed it to be non-hazardous – artificial sweetener, the fire department says.

No one was hurt and there is no risk to public safety, the fire department says.