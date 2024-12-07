Art from Ukraine on auction at annual Christmas market in Saskatoon
On Saturday, at the Canadian Ukrainian Museum in Saskatoon, the Ukrainian Canadian community gathered for their annual Christmas market, Yamarok.
The annual market brings Ukrainian artisans to the museum to sell novelty goods, clothing and antiques, while participants dine on Ukrainian cuisine.
This year, the market had a special feature, an art gallery with paintings from artists in Ukraine, depicting their experiences in the war. The room was filled live Ukrainian cultural music as attendees mused over paintings both hopeful, resilient, and heartbreaking.
Jen Budney, executive director of the Ukrainian Museum of Canada, helped coordinate with Ukrainian artists and the art conglomeration Pictoric, based in Kyiv.
"Since the full-scale assault began nearly three years ago in 2022, they've really amped up their activity to show the lives of Ukrainians in this war – their hopes, aspirations, fears, losses and wins," said Budney.
The festival included this element to keep awareness alive for the Ukraine war as it enters a critical phase.
"We have a change of government in the United States coming up, and that leaves a lot of uncertainty about what that will mean for Ukraine. The war continues in Ukraine, and Ukraine needs international support. Canadians have been so good at supporting Ukraine," said Budney.
The posters are going to a silent auction, with funds raised going to the Pictoric artists in Ukraine.
"It's very difficult for these artists; some are working under blackout conditions, while others have had to go fight," said Budney.
The Ukrainian Canadian Museum clarifies that this event marks a time of celebration as the Christmas season begins.
