As police continue to investigate after a body was found in a house fire Friday morning, an arson charge has been laid against one man in connection with the blaze.

Saskatoon police announced the charge against the 39-year-old man on Monday, but noted an autopsy on the body was still underway.

The body was found by firefighters responding to flames at an Avenue F North home, and police say the death is suspicious.

The man charged with arson appeared in court Monday.