Arson charge laid; police still investigating after body found in house fire
A body was found after a house fire on Avenue F North on July 6, 2018. (SOURCE: SASKATOON FIRE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 4:28PM CST
As police continue to investigate after a body was found in a house fire Friday morning, an arson charge has been laid against one man in connection with the blaze.
Saskatoon police announced the charge against the 39-year-old man on Monday, but noted an autopsy on the body was still underway.
The body was found by firefighters responding to flames at an Avenue F North home, and police say the death is suspicious.
The man charged with arson appeared in court Monday.