SASKATOON -- Two men, ages 27 and 31, were arrested Tuesday morning after police were flagged down by a member of the public.

Around 7:30 a.m., patrol members were in the 1700 block of 20th Street West when a person reported a home invasion in progress nearby, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

Upon arriving at a house in the 400 block of Avenue R South, the officers witnessed a male break through a second-floor window of the home onto the roof, police said.

He then made his way onto the roof of a neighbouring house and entered through a window, according to police.

Officers breached the door of the home and seven people exited, two of which were arrested.

No one was injured and no weapons were found, police said.

The two men were found with outstanding warrants.