Arrest made in threat against P.A. school
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 3:56PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 7, 2019 5:01PM CST
A youth was arrested Monday morning in Prince Albert and is expected to make their first court appearance Tuesday at Prince Albert Provincial Court for uttering death threats on social media.
Prince Albert police say the incident was initially thought to involve Carlton Public High School; however the target was in fact the youth’s own school, which police will not disclose to protect the identity of the accused.
Police believe the youth acted alone and there is no further threat.