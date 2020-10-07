Advertisement
Armed suspects break into Lashburn home, steal truck: RCMP
A 2011 grey F-150 truck with Saskatchewan license plate 222 KCN was stolen from a Lashburn home, police say. (Courtesy RCMP)
SASKATOON -- Two armed suspects wearing all black clothing, black balaclavas and gloves reportedly broke into a Lashburn home and assaulted the homeowner, RCMP say.
The home invasion was reported 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the suspects stole cash, personal items and a 2011 grey F-150 truck with Saskatchewan license plate 222 KCN.
The license plate may have since been changed, police say.
The truck has after-market rims with camouflaged inlays, browning logos on the rear window and a bright pink vanity plate on the front.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised to not approach and call 911.