SASKATOON -- Two armed suspects wearing all black clothing, black balaclavas and gloves reportedly broke into a Lashburn home and assaulted the homeowner, RCMP say.

The home invasion was reported 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects stole cash, personal items and a 2011 grey F-150 truck with Saskatchewan license plate 222 KCN.

The license plate may have since been changed, police say.

The truck has after-market rims with camouflaged inlays, browning logos on the rear window and a bright pink vanity plate on the front.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised to not approach and call 911.