

CTV Saskatoon





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault at a home in Denare Beach, Sask.

The man was found in the home just after noon on Saturday. A black F150 pickup truck and two guns are also missing from the home.

Police say this is not a random incident. They have laid charges against one man and two teens in connection with the case.

A warrant has been issued for Trenton Laliberty, 21. He is wanted for one count of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, possession of a gun while prohibited, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, theft under $5,000, and other charges.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

The two teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking the public not to approach any of the individuals as they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Denare Beach is approximately 400 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert on the Manitoba Saskatchewan border.