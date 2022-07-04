Are these your boots? Sask. RCMP seek owners of steel-toe boots found on the side of the road
Are these your boots? Sask. RCMP seek owners of steel-toe boots found on the side of the road
Maidstone RCMP are looking for the owners of steel-toe Viking Mining boots found on the side of Road 3275, just outside of Lloydminster, Sask.
About 20-25 boots were found on June 19 around 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The boots are black and yellow and sizes 14/15.
The owners or anyone who knows who they belong to are asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They couldn't breathe': Survivor shares details inside migrant trailer
Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. The 20-year-old from Guatemala's capital said it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.
Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Sydney floods affect 50,000 around Australia's largest city
Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
Regina
-
Man dead following collision with semi southeast of Regina: RCMP
A man from the White Butte area died following a two vehicle crash between a semi and a compact SUV southeast of Regina on Thursday.
-
-
Second teenager charged in Rae Street homicide: Regina police
A 17-year-old boy is the second teenager to be charged in the city’s sixth homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead in Sunday morning shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 59-year-old man is dead after an early morning shooting in the south end of the city on Sunday.
-
Two 14-year-old girls missing since Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for two 14-year-old girls who have been missing since June 29.
-
Calgary
-
Serious incident under investigation by Sundre RCMP
Alberta RCMP are investigating a serious incident in Sundre that occurred at a local business early Monday morning.
-
Calgary's rainy summer getting mixed reaction from businesses, agriculture sector
It's been a wet summer so far in Calgary and the surrounding areas, with lots of rain and cooler temperatures.
-
Falconridge shooting leaves man dead, 2 people in custody
One person is dead and several homes were evacuated following a Monday morning shooting in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
-
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton
Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in northeast Edmonton Monday evening.
-
Flight spends 2 hours circling Edmonton after landing gear damaged
An Edmonton flight bound for Halifax never made it to its destination after a landing gear sustained damage during takeoff Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Toronto must review 'clean-shave' N95 mask policy after Sikh workers laid off, demoted: advocacy group
A national Sikh advocacy organization said it is prepared to take the City of Toronto to the provincial human rights tribunal if a reasonable resolution cannot be reached about its so-called 'clean-shave' policy.
-
-
Ontario has entered another wave of COVID-19, experts say
Ontario has entered a summer wave of COVID-19 as hospitalizations and cases slowly creep upwards, infectious experts say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa entering new wave of COVID-19: OPH
Ottawa Public Health says Ottawa is entering a new wave of COVID-19, saying indicators show a rising level of transmission in the community.
-
Elderly woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck
Ottawa paramedics say an elderly woman is in hospital following a collision Monday morning.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors urge province to expand new 'precedent' that could improve family medicine crisis
An unexpected move to pay British Columbia’s family doctors for the extra time required to assess high-risk COVID-19 patients has a physicians’ group urging the province to recognize many others deserve more time with their primary doctor as well.
-
Vaccine doses for 'everyone' this fall, B.C. minister says as next COVID-19 wave approaches
With researchers anticipating another COVID-19 wave this summer, B.C. health officials are once again urging the public to get vaccinated – especially the 1.3 million residents sitting on unused booster invitations.
-
'No evidence' faulty TV installation caused head injury, B.C. tribunal finds
A B.C. man's claim that he did not pay an invoice for the installation of a wall-mounted TV because he somehow suffered a head injury due to shoddy work has been dismissed by a provincial tribunal.
Montreal
-
2 million litres of milk dumped after Quebec dairy plant labour dispute
A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has led to the dumping of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.
-
Ultrasounds no longer required in Quebec before getting abortion pill
Until now, Quebec has required patients to have ultrasounds before getting the pills that induce a medical abortion. In the rest of Canada, that measure was abandoned in 2019.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion in Monteregie
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building in the Monteregie on Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Man nearly runs over VicPD officers while fleeing traffic stop, police say
The Victoria Police Department says two officers needed to "leap" out of the way of a large pickup truck after the driver tried to flee from them on Friday.
-
B.C. health minister says province preparing for potential COVID-19 surge
Preparations are underway to help British Columbia fight any potential surges in COVID-19 this fall.
Atlantic
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic sales
The CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residents
Over 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Affordable housing complex to open next summer in Sudbury
A 38-unit affordable housing project is moving ahead in downtown Sudbury.
-
Keep an eye out for Ontario's turtles, who are hitting the road for mating season
Love is in the air for Ontario's turtle population and a group called the Turtle Guardians says they've been busy dealing with the influx.
-
Sudbury, Ont., pharmacy worker wrote $1.5M in fake fentanyl prescriptions
A former employee at the Rexall Pharmacy on Bancroft Drive in Sudbury pleaded guilty Monday to writing fake fentanyl prescriptions worth more than $1.5 million.
London
-
Fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. Monday afternoon: Huron OPP
Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred west of Exeter late Monday afternoon.
-
One deceased, four taken to hospital following head on collision in Oxford County
One person has died and four others — including three children — have been taken to hospital following a head on collision in the Township of Blandford-Blenheim, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
