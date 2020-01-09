SASKATOON -- After a day of snow made its mark, the Prairie forecast plunges into a deep freeze. A ridge of Arctic air is pushing into Saskatchewan.

Mix that with strong Northwest winds, and we’ll see wind chills well into the minus thirties.

Clear, cold conditions persist through Friday, with more snow into the weekend and a return to the bitter cold by Sunday night.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -21

Evening: -22

Friday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -21

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -10