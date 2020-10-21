SASKATOON -- Arctic air continues to cling to Western Canada, with snowfall warnings across the Southwestern tip of Saskatchewan

Central regions can look for more of the same weather we’ve seen of late, with highs hovering around the freezing point under largely sunny skies this afternoon.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will see things cool slightly, as the unseasonably cold middle of October heads into its latter stages.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 0

Evening: -4

Thursday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Friday – Partly Cloudy

· Morning Low: -13

· Afternoon High: -3