SASKATOON -- The work of Saskatchewan architects has brought a Saskatoon building to a world recognized status.

“I hope more people aspire to get there because it’s only going to lead to better places, better environments to work and live in and that's good for human well-being,” said Bertrand Bartake, architect at Kindrachuk Agrey Architecture.

The firm has worked extensively to bring its six-storey building to LEED Gold status. To take a step further, the firm's first floor has achieved LEED Platinum status this summer, the first of its kind in Saskatchewan. LEED stands for leadership in energy and environmental design. Companies can work towards the recognition by meeting a series of building requirements.

“Sustainable sites, atmosphere and energy, materials and resources, innovation, water use, all of those things are important,” said Bartake. “You can’t just look at any one aspect in isolation, you got to look at how they all work together.”

The firm says the workspace transformation was a five-year process, an effort that didn't go unnoticed.

“Platinum really is a stretch, across Canada only about seven per cent of LEED projects achieve that platinum level of certification,” said Mark Hutchinson, vice president of Green Building Programs and Innovation at the Canada Green Building Council in Ottawa. “It really is asking projects to stretch the limits of what is possible in terms of providing a space that is both environmentally friendly and provides the best environment for the occupants.”

“It’s really hard to do it,” said Bartake. “Sometimes the culture of the province isn’t ready for it. Sometimes the technology is not there and I would say over the last five to 10 years we’ve been seeing tremendous improvements in materials and efficiency in things like that.”

The Canada Green Building Council adjudicates both commercial and residential properties based on a categorical credit system. Out of a possible 57 points, KAA achieved a score of 42 points on their floor, enough for the platinum status. Derek Kindrachuk, principal architect of the firm, says the reduction in price for the quiet ventilation, availability of natural daylight, efficient water usage and active workspace give the firm's employees the benefit of working in an eco-friendly environment.

“Oh a great sense of morale I think,” said Kindrachuk. “What if you increase the productivity of our people by five per cent, what’s that worth in a year? There used to be in our old space, everybody went for walks at lunch because the air was recirculating all morning and you were getting drowsy and tired. This space has 100 per cent fresh air.”

“All the daylight, the really excellent air quality, the lack of mechanical ventilation noise, all those things have improved the way we work and the way as designers to design projects collaboratively, the new workspace has supported that,” said Bartake.

In terms of financing, Kindrachuk said the cost of premiums has come down in the market for material use needed for a green building.

“You know it used to be that you used a formula of seven years,” said Kindrachuk. “If you recover your added cost within seven years you’re ahead of the game cause most spaces will last 20 to 30 years. For the majority of it you’re benefitting from it. Green building products have become much more competitive, it used to be hard to get or they were special order items, now they’re sort of the standard.

“The real effort in sustainable design comes in the time and commitment you need to make for the duration for the four year process. The cost comes in the paperwork trail to meet all the status requirements.”

To become the 25th project in Canada to receive LEED Platinum certification has been no easy task. Both Bartake and Kindrachuk said their certification is going to set the precedent for more sustainable workplaces in the country.