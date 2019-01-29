A second cellphone video captured by a bystander played in court as the trial for Mike Arcand continued Tuesday.

Arcand faces an attempted murder charge and several gun-related charges following a downtown shootout with police on Sept. 27, 2017.

The video starts at a parking lot off of 20th Street East; an officer is standing behind his patrol SUV with a police dog by his side. He’s pointing his pistol at Arcand who is seen pacing around a silver station wagon with the trunk hatch open.

The video was captured by a worker on a scaffolding unit, working on the exterior of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT).

The video shows the officer ordering Arcand to drop the pipe. In his testimony, the first officer on scene testified that Arcand responded to his order saying “it’s not a pipe, it’s a gun.”

The video continues with Arcand slowly walking away from behind the station wagon, walking calmly closer to the SIIT building, holding the pipe down by his waist with both hands. Arcand is seen ignoring the officer’s order to drop the pipe and he walks out of the camera view.

The man who recorded the video told the court he then saw officers surround Arcand on 4th Avenue, eventually chasing him down the street heading south.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening downtown,” he said, adding he felt the police response was over the top. He told the court he thought the situation could have been handled better and contained with one or two officers.

Under cross examination, the defence asked the witness about Arcand’s behaviour.

The witness told the court Arcand was not aggressive, and he felt sympathy for Arcand, noting that he may have been under the influence of something, or on medication.

“(He) seemed weird,” the witness said.

The trial also heard from the first officer on scene, who was with a police dog unit. He described how Arcand didn’t respond to his orders to drop the pipe and to stand down, how Arcand walked to Fourth Avenue and was met by more police and didn't respond to orders to drop the weapon.

Police hit him with two Taser probes and Arcand barely flinched, court heard.

“He was just shaking his head and pacing back and forth,” the officer testified, adding at moments he told the court Arcand’s pipe was pointed directly at him and he thought he was going to die.

The officer told the court he saw Arcand move the pipe and bang, he heard what sounded like a pump-action shotgun.

Eventually police fired bean bad chased Arcand down. A police dog was deployed and the dog took down Arcand on 20th Street just beside the Radisson Hotel.

The officer told the court when he peeled the dog of Arcand, he was bleeding and the dog had bit him on the back of his upper thigh.

Another officer testified Arcand twisted the pipe.

Toxicology tests on Arcand’s blood and urine turned up positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines.

A police officer who rode in the ambulance to Royal University Hospital with Arcand following the pursuit said he found four shotgun shells in Arcand’s pockets.

He found two Taser probes on Arcand's leather jacket.