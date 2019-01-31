The police officer who fired two Taser shots at point blank range testified that Mike Arcand fired his improvised weapon simultaneously before taking off on foot.

Day four of the Arcand trial started with the continued testimony of Sgt. Grant Linklater, the officer who stood closest to Arcand during the shooting in broad daylight on Sept. 27, 2017.

Arcand faces an attempted murder charge and six gun related charges stemming from the incident, which happened on Fourth Avenue South in front of the Saskatchewan Indigenous Institute of Technologies building.

Linklater told the court he fired the first Taser shot and Arcand flinched but didn’t go down or stop moving towards him. That’s when Linklater fired a second Taser shot at Arcand.

Linklater told the court at the same time he pulled the trigger on his Taser he heard Arcand’s improvised gun fire.

“It happened simultaneously when I took my eyes of the sight.”

When asked about Arcand’s response to Linklater’s commands, Linklater testified Arcand said nothing to him.

RCMP analyst tests Arcand’s improvised gun

Wrapping up its case against the Arcand, the Crown called on Elissia Hillier, a forensic firearms specialist with the RCMP.

She testified when she received Arcand’s improvised firearm it wasn’t firing. Upon further inspection, Hillier testified the firearm was missing a firing pin. Hillier told the court she placed a small screw in a small well inside the firearm and following that she was able to get the gun to fire.

In court she described the improvised firearm as a set of metal tubes, one slightly larger than the other. She explained how the larger tube fits over the smaller tube, and when the user slams the two pipes together a shotgun shell is discharged.

She testified the improvised gun meets definition of a firearm as per the Criminal Code of Canada and it is capable of causing serious bodily injury at a minimum.

Arcand is set to testify Friday.