SASKATOON -- The City of Prince Albert and the Prince Albert Right to Life Association have both had their appeals dismissed in the legal row over a controversial anti-abortion flag.

The city stopped flying the flag at City Hall in 2017. The association took the city to court over the matter but the judge dismissed the case saying the city had changed its policy and no longer flew any courtesy flags.

In that same ruling, the judge also ordered the city to pay $6,000 in court costs.

Both sides appealed those decisions in January but they were dismissed by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.