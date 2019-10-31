SASKATOON -- The Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan has dismissed an appeal from the La Loche shooter that he should not be sentenced as an adult.

Justice J.A. Tholl wrote in his decision that the sentencing judge had not erred her sentence.

"Applying the applicable standard of review, it is my opinion the sentencing judge did not commit an error in principle, fail to give appropriate weight to a relevant factor or rely on an irrelevant factor in reaching her decision that a youth sentence was insufficient ... As a result, this Court cannot interfere with that determination."

Chief Justice Robert G. Richards concurred with the ruling, while Madam Justice Georgina Jackson dissented.

In the appeal hearing held in April, defence lawyer Aaron Fox argued that the shooter, now 21, faced cognitive and mental issues that affected his maturity and level of blame.

The shooter was sentenced as an adult last year to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Four people were killed and seven were injured by the shooter at a home and at the high school in La Loche in January 2016.