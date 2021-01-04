SASKATOON -- Smoke could be seen billowing from Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre Monday afternoon.

Shouting and fire alarms from inside the facility could be heard on the sidewalk outside. Fire and ambulance crews were on the scene.

It's not yet clear if the fire is related to a potential disturbance at the facility.

Inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional centre started a hunger strike at noon and have called for the resignation of corrections minister Christine Tell over the ministry's response to COVID-19 in its facilities.

This is a developing story. More details to come.