Apparent fire spotted at Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre
Published Monday, January 4, 2021 4:02PM CST Last Updated Monday, January 4, 2021 4:04PM CST
Smoke could be seen coming from Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre Jan.4, 2021. (Jayda Taylor/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Smoke could be seen billowing from Prince Albert Provincial Correctional Centre Monday afternoon.
Shouting and fire alarms from inside the facility could be heard on the sidewalk outside. Fire and ambulance crews were on the scene.
It's not yet clear if the fire is related to a potential disturbance at the facility.
Inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional centre started a hunger strike at noon and have called for the resignation of corrections minister Christine Tell over the ministry's response to COVID-19 in its facilities.
This is a developing story. More details to come.