APD automotive parts and equipment show returns to Saskatoon
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:57PM CST
Saskatoon - The APD Automotive parts and equipment show was held at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
The event offered car enthusiasts the chance to shop for equipment while also getting the opportunity to try the car tools.
The event had multiple vendors set up throughout the day offering visitors advice and information on new products.
Events Include:
- car & truck expo
- blue light demo booth
- liquidation part sale