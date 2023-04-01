Apartment fire ends with $100K in damage: Saskatoon fire

Several Saskatoon residents were displaced after an overnight fire ravaged a three-story housing complex.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to reports of smoke on the second floor of a three-floor, multi-residential building on Central Avenue around 11:21 p.m. Friday.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one ladder truck and the Battalion Chief were dispatched, a SFD news release said.

Crews arrived on the scene and located the fire in a suite on the second floor of the building.

“It was fully involved in fire,” SFD explained.

A portion of Central Avenue was closed for safety reasons.

Occupants of the building had evacuated when fire crews arrived as smoke alarms had alerted people to leave the building, SFD said.

A city bus was on the scene for occupants to wait inside, according to the release.

Saskatoon police were also involved, helping with traffic control and getting people onto the bus, SFD said.

SFD said an exterior and interior attack on the fire was conducted. The fire was under control by 11:49 p.m., the release said.

The scene was handed over to the fire investigator just before 1 a.m.

“Cause of the fire has been determined to be a lit candle that overturned, igniting combustible materials in the area. Fire originated in the living room,” the release said.

Damage was estimated at $100,000, according to SFD.

The building has been closed due to smoke and water damage.

Occupants have been rehoused and once remediation has been finished, people will be able to move back into their homes, SFD said.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.