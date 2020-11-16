SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said a fire at an apartment building was caused by the unattended burning of incense.

Fire fighters were called to the 1000 block of Matheson Drive just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from a window on the ground level.

“Fire crews entered the building and proceeded to a lower level suite where they encountered the fire. Advanced hand lines were used to suppress, then extinguish the fire.” a news release said.

While inside the suite, firefighters rescued a cat, which the SFD says didn’t suffer any ill effects from the fire.

The fire investigator determined the fire was caused by unattended burning of incense. The damage to the apartment is estimated to be $100,000