SASKATOON -- Expect a mix of sun and cloud as we sit just south of the tracking front in Saskatoon.

The mild air continues to linger for another day or so, but by Thursday things will start to feel more like mid-December.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy.

High: 0

Evening: -3

Wednesday – Cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -1

Thursday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -5