Advertisement
Another smoldering day as the humidex soars to 38: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 9:21AM CST
SASKATOON -- A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Saskatoon and many other communities in the province including Prince Albert and North Battleford.
While the mercury is expected to top out at 30 today in the city today, the humidex value will soar to 38.
Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values on Friday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
Afternoon High: 30
Friday – Mainly Sunny
Overnight Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26
Saturday – Sunny
Overnight Low: 14
Afternoon High: 27