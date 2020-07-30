SASKATOON -- A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Saskatoon and many other communities in the province including Prince Albert and North Battleford.

While the mercury is expected to top out at 30 today in the city today, the humidex value will soar to 38.

Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal values on Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

Afternoon High: 30

Friday – Mainly Sunny

Overnight Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday – Sunny

Overnight Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27