Another morning with bite: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cold air hangs on in Saskatchewan for a little while longer. Temperatures will push back to plus territory Tuesday afternoon, with winds blowing between 10-15 km/h.
Tonight will be chilly as the weather pattern slowly shifts the further we get in the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 1 C
Evening: 0 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: 1 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: 4 C