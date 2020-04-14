SASKATOON -- Cold air hangs on in Saskatchewan for a little while longer. Temperatures will push back to plus territory Tuesday afternoon, with winds blowing between 10-15 km/h.

Tonight will be chilly as the weather pattern slowly shifts the further we get in the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 1 C

Evening: 0 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: 1 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: 4 C