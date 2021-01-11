Advertisement
Another mild week on tap for the City of Bridges: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 7:17AM CST
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 7:17AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon, and in fact most of the province, can expect above seasonal temperatures to continue well into the middle of January.
Stronger winds develop overnight as another warm front pushes past our part of the Prairies. Still, daytime highs are set to sit nearly ten degrees above average for the bulk of the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Partly Cloudy
High: -3
Evening: -6
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -3
Wednesday – PM Rain / Snow Showers / Wind
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 1