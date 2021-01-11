SASKATOON -- Saskatoon, and in fact most of the province, can expect above seasonal temperatures to continue well into the middle of January.

Stronger winds develop overnight as another warm front pushes past our part of the Prairies. Still, daytime highs are set to sit nearly ten degrees above average for the bulk of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Partly Cloudy

High: -3

Evening: -6

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -3

Wednesday – PM Rain / Snow Showers / Wind

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1