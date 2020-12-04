SASKATOON -- Daytime highs are expected to push north of the freezing point once again today as we benefit from this sterling start to December.

As for that upcoming weekend, expect more of the same, with conditions almost ten degrees above the seasonal average.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny.

High: 1

Evening: -2

Saturday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -1

Sunday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -2