SASKATOON -- Scattered showers run across the North Central swath of Saskatchewan Friday morning, adding to the humidity in the province.

In Saskatoon the Humidex will make it feel like 31 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. It'll shift to a cooler weekend, and as we look into early next week, the risk of rain returns.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 27

Evening: 26

Saturday – AM Showers

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday – Mainly Cloudy

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23