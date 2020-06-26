Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Another hot one as we head towards the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 6:29AM CST
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 6:29AM CST
SASKATOON -- Scattered showers run across the North Central swath of Saskatchewan Friday morning, adding to the humidity in the province.
In Saskatoon the Humidex will make it feel like 31 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. It'll shift to a cooler weekend, and as we look into early next week, the risk of rain returns.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 27
Evening: 26
Saturday – AM Showers
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 22
Sunday – Mainly Cloudy
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 23