Advertisement
Another heat wave looms in the wings as the prairies see the mercury rise: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 6:17AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 6:18AM CST
Share:
SASKATOOM -- Get ready for temperatures back in the thirty degree range, with conditions continuing to heat up heading into the weekend.
Winds will be less of a factor today as a ridge of high pressure drives into Saskatchewan.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Sunny
High: 28
Evening: 27
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 31
Thursday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 18
Afternoon High: 35