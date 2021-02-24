SASKATOON -- Temperatures creep toward the freezing point again today, with pluses on tap for Thursday.

February isn’t done with us just yet – snow comes Friday with cold air returning over the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -2

Evening: -4

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 1

Friday – Snow

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -6