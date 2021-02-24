Advertisement
Another decent day develops as this mild week continues: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 8:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures creep toward the freezing point again today, with pluses on tap for Thursday.
February isn’t done with us just yet – snow comes Friday with cold air returning over the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -2
Evening: -4
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: 1
Friday – Snow
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -6