Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Another day of strong winds is on the way: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 5:53AM CST
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 5:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- A mix of sun and cloud greets us Tuesday morning, with a band of rain approaching in the afternoon.
Wind gusts intensify as the day wears on, with high end speeds touching 60 km/h. Summer’s heat begins to build back in tomorrow and through the rest of the work week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Showers / Wind
High: 19 C
Evening: 17 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 13 C
Afternoon High: 23 C
Thursday –Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 11 C
Afternoon High: 26 C