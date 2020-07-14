SASKATOON -- A mix of sun and cloud greets us Tuesday morning, with a band of rain approaching in the afternoon.

Wind gusts intensify as the day wears on, with high end speeds touching 60 km/h. Summer’s heat begins to build back in tomorrow and through the rest of the work week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Showers / Wind

High: 19 C

Evening: 17 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 13 C

Afternoon High: 23 C

Thursday –Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 11 C

Afternoon High: 26 C