SASKATOON -- Temperatures stay well below the seasonal norm Monday, and despite a slight bump, will stay cool for the bulk of the week.

Tonight’s low should be the coldest one left, dipping towards the minus-twenty mark.

There is good news on the horizon, as we could be flirting with double-digit positive highs by the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds/PM Sun

High: -6 C

Evening: -7 C

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -17 C

Afternoon High: 1 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: 1 C