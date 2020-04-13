Another chilly start as we head towards mid-April: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Monday, April 13, 2020 6:13AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures stay well below the seasonal norm Monday, and despite a slight bump, will stay cool for the bulk of the week.
Tonight’s low should be the coldest one left, dipping towards the minus-twenty mark.
There is good news on the horizon, as we could be flirting with double-digit positive highs by the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds/PM Sun
High: -6 C
Evening: -7 C
Tuesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -17 C
Afternoon High: 1 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: 1 C