Another chilly morning in Saskatchewan, but a warm up is coming soon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 6:17AM CST
SASKATOON -- Afternoon temperatures push back into plus territory today as we see an influx of warm air move in.
The melt really kicks into high gear Thursday with mid-teen daytime highs expected. If that’s not enough, we’ll see that trend continue through the Easter long weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 8
Evening: 7
Thursday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 14
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 11