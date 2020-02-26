SASKATOON -- Warmer air starts to push across the prairies this afternoon, marking the end of February.

Conditions should be slightly warmer than seasonal, and are expected to warm into plus territory tomorrow. That warm-up will carry us right into March.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -3 C

Evening: -5 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: 2 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: 2 C