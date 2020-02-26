Another brisk February morning, but it could be the last; This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Warmer air starts to push across the prairies this afternoon, marking the end of February.
Conditions should be slightly warmer than seasonal, and are expected to warm into plus territory tomorrow. That warm-up will carry us right into March.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -3 C
Evening: -5 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: 2 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: 2 C