SASKATOON -- Temperatures will once again rise above the freezing point, making for slushy conditions. As evening arrives, the mercury falls back below zero.

Slippery conditions are expected to persist with the freeze/thaw cycle continuing for the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow Showers

High: 2 C

Evening: 1 C

Wednesday – AM Clouds/PM Sun

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: 1 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: 2 C