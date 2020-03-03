Another blustery day with flurries set to fly: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 6:23AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will once again rise above the freezing point, making for slushy conditions. As evening arrives, the mercury falls back below zero.
Slippery conditions are expected to persist with the freeze/thaw cycle continuing for the rest of the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Snow Showers
High: 2 C
Evening: 1 C
Wednesday – AM Clouds/PM Sun
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: 1 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: 2 C