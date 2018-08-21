

CTV Saskatoon





A stolen RCMP firearm has been recovered, Saskatoon Police said in a news release.

The gun was stolen after an unmarked RCMP vehicle was broken into August 8 at a hotel parkade in downtown Saskatoon.

On August 13, officers travelling on bikes saw a man matching the description of a suspect near 3rd Avenue and 21st Street East.

The 60-year-old man was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs but no firearm was found.

The next day, police executed two search warrants at homes in the 500 block of Avenue F South and 100 block of Avenue T South - but neither search turned up the missing gun.

The Saskatoon police Guns and Gangs Unit has been pursuing several avenues of investigation and have executed multiple search warrants, and as a result an anonymous person turned in the gun on Tuesday.

Charges will not be laid in relation to how the gun was returned, police said.