

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon's 44th annual Civic Pancake Breakfast has raised $6,000 for the Saskatoon and Area United Way.

According to the city, 1,268 pancakes were served on Thursday morning.

In March, the Saskatoon United Way had to cut staff and reduce funding to tackle a $1-million shortfall in campaign revenue.

Last year’s pancake breakfast raised $5,300.