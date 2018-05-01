

CTV Saskatoon





Andrea Lafond will be the Meewasin Valley Authority’s new CEO.

Lafond was formerly the vice-president of operations at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and worked at Wanuskewin Heritage Park Authority.

The Metis woman replaces Lloyd Isaak, who was let go by the MVA board of directors stating a difference of vision within the MVA. The move followed major budget cuts by the province last year when the MVA lost nearly half of its $900,000 a year in provincial funding.

“It was obviously heartbreaking when there was budget cuts but I think there’s a lot of opportunity that hasn’t been tapped into yet and that’s really what we’re going to work toward,” Lafond told reporters.

MVA community development manager Doug Porteous was the interim CEO, while the board reviewed about 40 applicants in the first round of applications and 170 in the second.

“Ms. Lafond has a demonstrated ability to build relationships and we are very hopeful this exercise will result in a sustainable long-term plan for Meewasin,” Colin Tennent, chair of the MVA, said in a media release.

Lafond said she will focus on conserving the South Saskatchewan River Valley, constructing trails and providing support for river access sites.

Lafond is set to begin her new role May 7.