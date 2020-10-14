SASKATOON -- Rain and snow are mixing across Southern Saskatchewan, but in the central corridor it’s just cold morning air making its mark.

Saskatoon and region should see a mix of sun and clouds, with moderate to strong wind speeds aiding the biting chill. This cold weather is set to last, with Arctic air pushing down towards us, and the jet stream pushing across the northern sections of the United States.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 7

Evening: 4

Thursday – Mostly Sunny / Wind

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 3