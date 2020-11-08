SASKATOON -- If you ask gameshow host Richy Roy about growing up in Saskatchewan he’ll tell you watching game shows like Jeopardy! was a given, and having an inspirational Canadian to look up to like Alex Trebek meant the world to him.

Roy is the host for the Weyburn, Sask., gameshow company Big Time Gameshows. He said Trebek was a bigger-than-life host who personified professionalism.

“Alex Trebek was definitely an inspiration to gameshow hosts and many entertainers. This guy put in incredible hours, he had an incredible work ethic. He really revolutionized what it was like to be a trivia gameshow host,” Roy said.

“He was very smart, he was very articulate and he really knew how to handle a game at a live time.”

Trebek died early Sunday morning, with the official Jeopardy Twitter page announcing the 80-year-old passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.

"Thank you Alex," the post reads.

Trebek announced that he was dealing with Stage Four pancreatic cancer in March of 2019.

Roy said watching Trebek handle year after year of hosting Jeopardy helped teach him about live performance and how to handle a gameshow.

“When people think of Alex Trebek they think of the quiz master. I think he is the ultimate role model when it comes to gameshows,” Roy said.

“When you want to be able to be up on stage as a gameshow host, and you want to look professional, and want to look like a quiz master, you try to emulate Alex Trebek.”