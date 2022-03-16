'An incredible feeling': Prince Albert Paralympic medalist reflects on Beijing Games

SASKATOON -

On Monday, Brittany Hudak from Prince Albert returned to Canada after competing in six para nordic ski events at the Beijing Paralympic Games, winning two bronze medals.

“That was a big goal of mine leading into these games was to have a podium performance,” said Hudak.

“My first podium at the games I got to share it with my teammate Natalie

Wilkie, which was such an incredible feeling.”

These were Hudak's third Games, as she competed in Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang in 2018, winning a bronze medal.

“The best part about the games is just having all the athletes together. You all share a common goal and it's really exciting to see familiar faces,” said Hudak.

Even the opportunity to compete was one Hudak didn’t take lightly after the delays and cancellations the sports world has experienced over the past two years.

“I think all of us were just really fortunate that we were able to have the games,” she said.

She says she felt the love while competing overseas, receiving many messages of support.

“It just reminds me of coming from a small town and starting skiing in Prince Albert on those ski trails and where I've taken the sport. It’s such a crazy feeling, and I know that I'm so well supported back home,’ Hudak said.

Hudak was born missing part of her left arm below the elbow, qualifying as an impairment for the Paralympics.

Colette Bourgonje introduced her to the sport in 2012, helping show her a pathway to the Paralympics.

“I'm really proud of all the hard work that it takes to get to the top and she has put that time and effort in. It was so awesome in 2018 for her to bring a bronze medal home and this time she's bringing home two bronze medals,” Bourgonje said.

One of the people who was awaiting her arrival home was her father Dave, who surprised her at the Calgary Airport.

“It’s so great when part of your family represents your country and you know we couldn’t be prouder,” said Dave Hudak. “We had breakfast this morning and we were already talking about four more years of training getting ready to go to Italy.”