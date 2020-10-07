Advertisement
An average early October day on tap: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 6:02AM CST
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 6:02AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon and region should see a mix of sun and clouds with a daytime high of 15 degrees.
Winds will be less of a factor today, coming out of the West/Northwest around 20 km/h. Temperatures continue to yo-yo as we head towards the long weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: 15
Evening: 12
Thursday – Partly Cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 21
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 12