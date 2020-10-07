SASKATOON -- Saskatoon and region should see a mix of sun and clouds with a daytime high of 15 degrees.

Winds will be less of a factor today, coming out of the West/Northwest around 20 km/h. Temperatures continue to yo-yo as we head towards the long weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: 15

Evening: 12

Thursday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 21

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 12