SASKATOON -- Robyn Renyard always knew she wanted to be a mother, but never thought she would have to travel 30 hours in the middle of a pandemic to meet her baby.

“We just had lots of sleepless nights thinking how are we going to get to Canada, we need to get there.”

For several years Renyard and her husband Michael struggled with infertility. The couple from Adelaide, Australia suffered multiple miscarriages and then learned Robyn would need a hysterectomy as doctors found pre-cancerous cells on her endometrial lining.

The couple turned to international surrogacy using a consulting company in Canada, a decision made due to complex Australian legislation that made surrogacy difficult.

They found a match in Canada, using an egg donor from Ontario and a surrogate in Saskatoon to carry their unborn son.

“For us, it was really important that we had a connection with the egg donor and the surrogate because for us we really believe it takes a village to raise and love a child,” said Renyard.

The couple was two weeks away from their son's birth when the Australian government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19, preventing the Reynards from leaving.

“It was just devastating. It was kind of like any time we turned on the news our dream was reminding us that we were not going to meet our baby.”

With help from lawyers and an agreement from the federal government the Reynolds were told they could come to Canada.

Due to travel restrictions direct flights from Sydney to Vancouver were cancelled, so they made multiple connections that included Tokyo and Doha.

When the Renyards arrived in Canada on April 10, they had to self-isolate in a Saskatoon apartment.

On the 15th day following their quarantine the Reynards witnessed the birth of their baby boy Joseph.

“Robyn and Michael tried so long for so hard to have a baby and their story is heart-wrenching, up until the point where we met at Joseph birth it changed and then it was beautiful,” said Jasmine Acre, the surrogate mother.

“He's half Canadian and half Australian and it is just a beautiful mix of two of the best places in the word,” Renyard said.