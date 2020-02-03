SASKATOON -- Morning wind chill values have fallen into the minus thirties as a ridge of high pressure hits the province.

A few clouds will band across an otherwise blue sky today, as we warm to an expected high of just -15 Celsius.

It’s another cold one overnight, before a marginal warm-up to take us through the middle of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: -15 C

Evening: -19 C

Tuesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -23 C

Afternoon High: -6 C

Wednesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -10 C

Afternoon High: -3 C