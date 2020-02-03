An Arctic blast pushes into Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 8:03AM CST
SASKATOON -- Morning wind chill values have fallen into the minus thirties as a ridge of high pressure hits the province.
A few clouds will band across an otherwise blue sky today, as we warm to an expected high of just -15 Celsius.
It’s another cold one overnight, before a marginal warm-up to take us through the middle of the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: -15 C
Evening: -19 C
Tuesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -23 C
Afternoon High: -6 C
Wednesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -10 C
Afternoon High: -3 C