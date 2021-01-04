SASKATOON -- Two men are facing firearms charges after police responded to a crash on Circle Drive South Sunday morning.

Around 8:30, officers were called to the scene of a reported crash at 500 Circle Drive South, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The officers found an abandoned, severely damaged vehicle in the westbound lanes, east of Gordie Howe Bridge, SPS said

Police checked the vehicle to see if anyone was hurt and found no one inside.

However, the officers spotted ammunition in the vehicle and a trail of footprints leading towards Diefenbaker Park, SPS said.

Police conducted a K9 track and in the process located a sawed-off shotgun and two men who were taken into custody, SPS said.

Two 19-year-old men face "numerous" firearms-related charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, according to police.