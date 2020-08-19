Amber Alert called off after missing Saskatoon girl found safe
Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020 8:37AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:30AM CST
(File photo)
SASKATOON -- Police in Saskatoon have cancelled an Amber Alert after the child involved was found safe Wednesday.
Saskatoon police said the four-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday morning and authorities said the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.
The child was last seen 2 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the city's west end.
Police said officers are still investigating the circumstances the led to the initial report of a missing and child and will provide an update Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. More details to come.