SASKATOON -- Police in Saskatoon have cancelled an Amber Alert after the child involved was found safe Wednesday.

Saskatoon police said the four-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday morning and authorities said the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The child was last seen 2 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the city's west end.

Police said officers are still investigating the circumstances the led to the initial report of a missing and child and will provide an update Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. More details to come.