SASKATOON -- A teen from Warman is set to take centre stage at a dance competition on a major U.S. television network.

Dayton Paradis, 15, is part of a hip hop trio that will be performing on season four of NBC’s World of Dance, premiering Tuesday night.

“I’ve watched the show every year since it started and it’s always been something I’ve wanted to do,” he told CTV News.

The trio, called the Itty Bitty Crew, is based in Edmonton and is part of a dance studio called Eye Candy Company.

For two months leading up to the competition, Paradis and his parents travelled there every weekend to train and practice.

“It was busy and stressful but it was super exciting to know that the routines were getting clean and they were going to look good,” he said.

The show was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The Itty Bitty Crew is one of 34 acts from around the world competing for the grand prize of $1 million and the title of best dancers in the world.

They will be performing for and be critiqued by judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

Paradis also trains and competes with Kristy’s Dance Fusion in Saskatoon and has been with the studio since he first started dancing seven years ago.

Owner Kristy Neumeier Sotnikow said she’s excited to support Paradis through his journey on the show.

“I was so excited for Dayton. I think it’s just part and parcel to his work ethic that something like this is happening in his life at age 15. I think it’s amazing and we’re so proud of him.”

Paradis’ father, Garry, also said he’s proud.

“It’s surreal. You always hope that your kids can do this kind of stuff and achieve where they want to get to and to have the opportunity to do what he wants is awesome,” he said.

“We just want to push and help give him every opportunity we can. And hopefully this gives him the opportunity to dance for a long time.”

Paradis said he’s grateful for the opportunity to showcase his talents like other previous contestants who have gone on to careers in the entertainment industry.

“To think that I’m seen as being on their level and able to compete with them, it made me feel really confident in myself,” he said.

Regardless of what happens on the show, Paradis said he plans on continuing to pursue dance and hopes to eventually make it to a bigger city like Vancouver to compete in large-scale dance competitions.

The World of Dance season premiere airs May 26 on NBC.